David Towns

David Towns Obituary
David Towns, age 69, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.
David was born the son of Martin and Thelma on February 16, 1951 in Chippewa Falls, WI. He grew up in Cornell graduating from Cornell High School. Following graduation, David worked for a plastic manufacturing company in Chippewa Falls. He married Karla Kurth and later divorced.
David loved fishing, camping at Jellystone park in Warrens, WI, and traveling. He was genuine and honest with a big heart.
David is preceded in death by his father, Martin; and brother, Daniel.
He is survived by his children, Brandon (Kimberly) and Alisha (Kyle) Nenovich; grandchildren, Harper Towns and Piper Nenovich; mother, Thelma; sisters, Sue (Dick) LeCleir and Sherri (Rick) Davis; sister-in-law, Linda Towns; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Cremation Services are provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
