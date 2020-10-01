David Trojan

David J. Trojan died September 27th, 2020 at the age of 87, from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

Grew up in Chicago, an only child. He and his wife, Peggy, raised one son and five daughters.

An Eagle Scout and Ranger Explorer. An avid reader, swimmer, runner, piano player, hunter and meticulous builder. Loved classical music, movies, cherry pie, cookies, strawberry ice cream and root beer.

An honorable Marine and helicopter pilot, he flew some of the very first vertical flight machines used in the military. Proudly achieved the rank of Major and retired from the United States Marine Corps after twenty-one years of distinguished service.

As a college professor with a PHD in Sociology, he taught at the UW-Superior, the University of Kentucky, and for twenty years at the UW-Eau Claire. In 1983, David, Peggy and his three youngest daughters went to Tokyo, Japan where he taught at Sophia University. The next summer, he taught at the Institute of Technology in Monterey, Mexico.

Vacationed in many foreign countries, including Finland, Holland, France, Austria, Germany, Honduras, Guatemala and others. Spent many summers traveling the U.S. with Peggy and six kids, camping in an army surplus tent. Drove a station wagon outfitted with a DIY PVC pipe air conditioning extension for the kids in the very back.

After retirement in 1993, he and Peggy moved north to Brule, WI and built a two-story home nail by nail with the help of family and friends. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of building and flying his own airplane without a kit: a Zenair, aluminum two-seater. An endeavor that took six years and immense patience. He swore it had 80,000 rivets. It was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Late in life he wrote a memoir "Looking Back" for his family. It is filled with stories of his extraordinary life.

He was multi-faceted, eager to learn, and willing to teach. He was kind. He had a dry sense of humor and an everlasting smile. He will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his wife Peggy (Lundeen), son Richard (Erica) Trojan, daughters Mary Trojan, Lynn (Valgene) Gram, Jean (Gerrit) Reinders, Karen (Leo) Tramm, Laura (Jeff) Jensen. Grandchildren Jesse and Aaron Gram, Evan and Alec Reinders, Kari, Mitchell and Kate Jensen. Great-Grandsons; Charlie and Joe Gram. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Betty Trojan and granddaughter Isabelle Gram.

Special thank you to the Mayo Hospice team for their unwavering support.

A private family memorial will be held.







