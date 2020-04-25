|
|
David Elmer Washburn, age 70, of Eau Claire, affectionately known to many as "Shorty" passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on May 27, 1949 in Eau Claire the son of the late Milton and Matilda Washburn.
David, along with his dad and brother farmed in Humbird for many years.
David attended and graduated from Alma Center High School with the class of 1964.
In 1964, he married and lived on his farm with his wife Marilyn, although they never had children of their own, they did help raise 13 foster children. They divorced in 1992.
In 1968, he was drafted into the US Army, where he served as a Medic during the Vietnam War.
After his discharge from active duty, David took a job at National Presto Industries and took over a farm in Augusta, WI. After the closing of Presto, he began a four year apprenticeship with Soderberg Optical and became an optical lab technician where he worked for 16 years when health issues forced him to retire in 1990.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers. Although he had health struggles, you would never see nor hear David complain. He had an attitude of optimism that one could only admire. David had a true and giving heart that was there to help anyone in need.
David will be sadly missed by his best friend, partner and his love of the past 18 years, Bernice Kruger; Bernice's children that he thought of as his own, John(Cassandra Schmude) Kruger and Denise Kruger; grandchildren, Bobby Moyer and Wyatt Schmude; brother, Richard Washburn; sister Betty Esberger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and his extended family at his VFW Post.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy.
Due to restrictions placed upon us due to Covid 19, no services will be held at this time.
After restrictions are lifted and we may resume with our lives, we will announce the date and time for a memorial service to celebrate David's life that will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. Memorials in the name of David Washburn may be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020