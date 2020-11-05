Dean T. Collinson, age 64, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 2, 2020, at River Pines Long Term Care Facility in Altoona, Wisconsin. He was born on July 18, 1956, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Lois Collinson. He grew up in the Loyal area graduating from Loyal High School in 1976. He furthered his education at Chippewa Valley Technical College (formerly District One). He went on to work in the food service/restaurant industry and eventually did custodial work before becoming disabled.

Dean loved to bake and made lots of great treats for his family and his friends. He loved entertaining his family on Christmas Day for the past few years. Dean had a special place in his heart for Disney and longed to visit Disney World and he was given that opportunity by being accompanied by his niece, Renae. He was a trivia nut, loved old movies, music and old cowboy shows. His church meant so much to him, The Church of the Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his three brothers, Robert (Carol), David (Denise) and Roger (Monica) and one sister Julie (Jim) Hill. He is also survived by his nieces Renae (Travis) Meservey, Kristi (Ryan) Loeck, Elizabeth, and Isabella along with his nephew Matthew and his great-great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his step daughter, Rhoda (Rene) Perez and his step grandchildren, Angel, Andrew and Alex, his step sons, Rob (Jenny) Schutte and step grandsons, Ryan and Eric and step son Rurik. He has one surviving uncle, Harold Collinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his aunts and uncles and four of his cousins.

A private family service will be held at the Hulke Funeral Home in Eau Claire on November 14, 2020. Interment will follow at the Loyal Cemetery in Loyal, WI. A celebration of life for Dean is planned for a time around his birthday in July of 2021.

The family would like to thank Dean's caregivers for the past couple years at River Pines along with all his medical care givers from various facilities in Eau Claire and Marshfield and also the great team of Moments Hospice.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dean's name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.







