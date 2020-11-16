1/1
Dean Johnson
Dean M. Johnson, 66, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. He was born on October 8, 1954, to the late Marlin and Phyllis (Henke) Johnson. Dean grew up south of Stanley and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High. He went on to receive an auto repair degree and worked as an automotive technician for 41 years; proudly spending the last 35 years at Ken Vance Motors. 
Dean had a huge passion for snowmobiling (only on Ski-Doos!!!) and stock car racing. He was an Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs director for Chippewa County for 26 years.  He loved to travel and spent many vacations on road trips, cruises and snowmobiling trips out west. He also enjoyed softball, hunting, and attending NASCAR races. 
He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Jane) Johnson of Stanley and Glen (Cindy) Johnson of Altoona and many nieces and nephews. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dale and nephew, Jared. 
Due to the Covid crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: Dean Johnson Family, 486 N Beach Road, Altoona, WI  54720



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
