Deanna Mae (Chapek) Danielson, age 77, of Cadott passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020.
Deanna was born on February 8, 1943 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Jerry and Sally Chapek. She grew up in Cadott, Wisconsin, on a dairy farm. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1961. Deanna married Clarence on June 16, 1961 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Over the years, Deanna was a wife, mother, grandmother, farmer, factory worker, CNA, and a custodian. During her work, she made a lot of long lasting friendships.
Deanna has always enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking holiday meals for her family. She enjoyed going to craft shows and reading books. She enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. Over the last ten years, Deanna started knitting and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the campground in Birchwood, Wisconsin.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Clarence Danielson; five children, Judi Danielson, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Ed (Lisa) Danielson, Cadott, Wisconsin, Jerry (Sherry) Danielson, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Kerri (Chris) Tomandl, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Sally (Jon) Skarphol, Carver, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Lydia, Julia, Aria, and Remy; siblings, Jerome (Joanne) Chapek, Lydia (Ron) Patrie, Robert (Darlys) Chapek, Mary White, David Chapek, Janet (Michael) Price, Aunt Mary Ann Wruck, and many neices and nephews.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Sally Chapek.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the Leiser Funeral Home with Interment in Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, WI.
In lieu of flowers, due to COVID-19, please send all condolences to the Danielson family at 545 S. Crestwood Court, Cadott, WI 54727.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020.