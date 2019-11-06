|
|
BREITUNG, Ann Marie, 69, of Pepin died Oct. 11 at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pepin.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOWARD, Dale G., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private burial with military rites will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Hazel M., 99, formerly of Mondovi, died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Drammen Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal services will be at Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mondovi.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MCLEOD, Anna M., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PROKOP, Jack, 65, of Independence died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
STRAND, Joni R. (Peterson), 36, of Hammond, formerly of Cadott, died Wednesday in Colorado.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
