1/
Death Notices 08/10/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Death's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSON, Jean Margaret (Engebretson), 91, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOLGATE, Mason H., 31, of Eau Claire died Saturday. 
Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 
JOHNSON, June E., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire. 
Private family services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements 
LETENDRE, Eugene M., 79, of Cadott died Saturday at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements. 
RUFF, Richard J. "Dick," 80, of Boyd died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Boyd.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church,
Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved