HANSON, Jean Margaret (Engebretson), 91, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

HOLGATE, Mason H., 31, of Eau Claire died Saturday.

Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, June E., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.

Private family services will be held.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements

LETENDRE, Eugene M., 79, of Cadott died Saturday at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

RUFF, Richard J. "Dick," 80, of Boyd died Saturday at home.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Boyd.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church,

Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.







