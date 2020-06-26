Debra Kessler

Debra Marie (Mould) Kessler, 67, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ.

Debbie was born July 20th, 1952 in North Dakota, where she grew up. She worked at Village Hearth Bread in Altoona, WI before retirement, when she moved to Sun City, AZ with her loving and adoring husband David Kessler.

Debbie is survived by her husband David, her children James (Jennifer) Clevenger, Daughter Theresa (Eloy) Diaz and Michael (Ashlee) Kessler, her mother Ester, 12 grandchildren, brothers Charlie Mould, Tom Zehren, Aunts, Uncles, Sister and Brother-in laws, nieces, nephews and too many friends to list.

She loved her family, cooking shows, being in or on the water all her life and especially having beverages and socializing with all her family and friends, preferably on a pontoon. Debbie was the light in everyone's life, she was sincere, kind and full of mischief. When you met her you knew it was an honor to be a part of her life. She will be deeply missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store