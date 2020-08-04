1/1
Debra McNamara
Debra Kay (Anderson) McNamara, age 62 of Glenwood City, WI passed away August 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her friends and family after a courageous two-year fight with cancer.
Deb was born August 11th, 1957 in Plum City, WI to Vernon and Lorraine (Gifford) Anderson, Arkansaw, WI. At the age of three they moved to Glenwood City. Graduating from Glenwood City High School in 1975, she then worked in the insurance industry. She and her husband Larry dairy farmed for many years, and most recently owned and operated the Forest Ridge Hunt Club. Deb very much enjoyed meeting and working with all the great people she met at the Hunt Club. Deb also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved them dearly, more than they will ever know. Her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren meant the world to her and she cherished every minute with them.
Deb is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Michael and wife Rhonda; Jason and wife Melinda; four grandchildren; Jack, Moriah, Easton and Bauer McNamara. Wonderful mother Lorraine Anderson; siblings Diane Anderson, Alan (Shelly) Anderson, and JoAnn (Zeke Blanchard) Cossin. Sister-in-law Darlene Livingston; Uncle Ronald Gifford; Aunts, Sandy Anderson and Mary Harmon, as well as many nieces and nephews and great friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Anderson; in-laws Michael and Isabel McNamara; sisters-in-law Joy McNamara and Renita Best. Paternal grandparents, Arnold and Ruth (Nelson) Anderson; maternal grandparents, Wallace and Dorothy (Foster) Gifford. Uncles and Aunts: Bernard and Jesse Mae Anderson, Donald Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Wallace Gifford, Gene Gifford, Arlene Gifford and Norita Gifford.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 6th at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI from 4-8 pm. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 7th. Memorials to: Stand Up To Cancer (www.standuptocancer.org).
Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family during this difficult time. To leave an online remembrance visit www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Glenwood City
607 1ST STREET
Glenwood City, WI 54013
(888) 367-0812
