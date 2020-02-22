|
|
Debra Dawn (Dickinsen) Nugent, 68, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation from complications. Deb was born on May 13, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI to Dale and Jeanine Dickinsen. She was later baptized and confirmed at the Augusta United Methodist Church.
She graduated Valedictorian from Augusta High School in 1969, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1972. She married Robert Nugent on August 8, 1971. During their 48 years together, she was active in several Wisconsin communities and school districts while they raised their family and continued their careers in education.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Nugent of Rice Lake, WI; children Jeanine Nugent, Danielle Nugent, James (Jamie) Nugent, and Corey Nugent; grandchildren McKaylee, Jaidan, Charlie, and Henleigh Dawn; mother Jeanine Dickinsen of Augusta; brothers Kent and Debbie Dickinsen, Brent and Debbie Dickinsen; sisters Stacia and Brian Strauch and Dana Dickinsen. She is predeceased by her father, Dale Dickinsen, (2014) and nephews Braden Dickinsen (2008) and Warren Honadel (2019).
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29 at Augusta United Methodist Church at 11 am, with visitation two hours prior and graveside service at West Lawn Cemetery immediately following. The family invites guests to join them for lunch at the church after. Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, WI, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be found at and online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020