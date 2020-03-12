|
Deloris A. Compeau, "Dee", 89, of Foster, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Deloris Williams was born on November 11, 1930, in the Menomonie area, where she was raised with her 7 siblings. Since she was born on Armistice Day (now known as Veteran's Day), her father chose Armistice as her middle name - but don't tell anyone, Dee was embarrassed of her middle name! She was united in matrimony with Wabeorn Compeau on May 28, 1949, and together the couple celebrated 57 years of marriage. They began their life together in Merrill and when they found the home of their dreams in 1968, they moved to Foster.
Dee enjoyed being with children and found fulfillment working as an aid at the Foster Elementary School and as a Pre-K Sunday school teacher for over 40 years at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Foster.
She dearly loved her family and spoke with pride of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved giving gifts - Christmas gift-opening at the Compeau house was a several-hour affair so that she didn't miss watching a single gift being opened. She also fully enjoyed opening her own gifts, frequently uttering the phrase, "Oh, that's so precious!"
Her children reminisce about making cookies (whipping up a batch every day Monday through Friday, then baking them all on Saturday) and yearly batches of homemade strawberry and raspberry jam and ice cream topping. When the boys were young, they enjoyed torturing her with mice or moles - just like her mother, Dee hated rodents, and boys being boys, Wayne and Todd took advantage.
In addition to the strawberry and raspberry jam (a reward for helping with a small task or even just stopping to visit was a jar of jam!), the grandchildren remember Grandma Dee's house as being the place for chocolate chip bars, "pink dessert", honeycomb cereal, dum dum suckers, Hi Ho! Cherry-O, Monopoly, and special "treasures" anytime they came to visit. When the grandkids were young, they could always count on Grandma Dee to have candy, gum, and toys in her purse at all times.
You may notice many of the family's fondest memories revolve around food. Dee was an excellent cook who was never satisfied until she had fed everyone in her house full to bursting. She not only made the best long spaghetti and sauce in the land (among dozens of other bests!), but also performed thrice-yearly acts of heroism in cooking full traditional meals for the entire family of 12+ on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Dee never owned a dishwasher. Every holiday she would threaten the boys and men with the monumental task of doing dishes - but somehow, they always disappeared to the basement and the women ended up with the job.
The memory held most dear by everyone in the family: each and every hug was accompanied by an "oooooo" - a tradition passed down from her father that she diligently continued.
Dee will be dearly missed by her daughter, Debra Johnson (Steven) of Osseo; 2 sons, Wayne (Janet) Compeau of Augusta, Todd Compeau (Naomi) of Osseo; 9 grandchildren, Jamie Johnson of Foster, Kimberly Johnson (Jason) of Osseo, James (Shannon) Jensen of Charlotte, NC, Jason (Jenna) Jensen of New Haven, IN, Tabitha (Jason) Graun of Abbotsford, Nathan Thibedeau (Amy) of Chippewa Falls, Daniel Compeau of Fort Wayne, IN, Ryan (Sarah) Compeau of Holman, Cory Compeau (Samantha) of Kronenwetter; 9 great grandchildren, Jake, Clara, Noah, Brenna, Alexis, Lilly, Abigail, Riley, and Bennett. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Wabe on March 24, 2007; and 7 siblings.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church just outside of Foster. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the church, with burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of cut flowers plants can be given, or memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Sunday School Program in Dee's name.
