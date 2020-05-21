Delilah Faye Kolden (Flynn) of Eau Claire peacefully passed away at home with her sister Veronica by her side on May 13, 2020. Delilah was born May 9, 1984 in Las Vegas, NV and moved with her family to Eau Claire in 1995. Where ever Delilah went she made new friends and new memories with everyone that she came in contact with. Delilah spent most of her free time with her two daughters, Nevaeh Flynn-Ruesga, 13 and Savannah Kolden, 5. When she wasn't raising her girls she was attending parties, parades and fundraising events for HuHot Mongolian Grill where she worked as lead supervisor. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Cancer took her life, but it could never come close to taking her spirit.

Family meant the absolute world to her. Every friend she made quickly became family. Delilahs loyalty was one that couldnt be matched. She was there every time someone needed her no matter the time or day. Delilah was a social butterfly who you could find at the beach, outdoors playing bags or horseshoes, and when she wasnt outside she was in front of her tv cheering on her Denver Broncos. Her personality and her heart of gold made everyone she came in contact with gravitate towards her. Delilah was the true definition of a warrior. She fought hard and never backed down until she won. She will forever be remembered and missed. Delilah surrendered her life to Christ May of 2018, and she fellowshiped at Calvary Baptist.

Delilah Kolden is survived by:

Grandmother (Wanda Leath Bradley), Mother (Lisa Bradley), sisters (Veronica Flynn and Jordan Barreca), brothers Daniel Cope (his wife Amy), Wesley Flynn and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Proceeded by death by:

Grandparents ( Henery and Shirley Flynn) Father (Vernon Flynn), Grandfather (Delmer Bradley), Daughter (Naydea Faye) and cousin (Tyler Nikolich).

Funeral Services: Small Graveside Service May 24, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Burial: Lake View Cemetery

1500 Buffington Dr, Eau Claire WI.

Celebration of Life: TBD. We are hoping for June 6, 2020. Due to limited space at the cemetery and/or any restrictions set in place, if you are unable to attend dont be discouraged. A beautiful celebration of Delilahs life will be planned soon.

Please send any cards to:

Daniel Cope

3904 Heron St.

Eau Claire, WI 54703.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store