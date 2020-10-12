1/1
Delma Dahl
Delma L. Dahl, age 96, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away early on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
She was born on February 11, 1924 to Earl and Nora Anderson in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She Graduated from Boyceville High School in 1942. Delma married George Dahl on July 13, 1946.
Delma worked at Eau Claire Book & Stationary for 30 years. She then went to work for the Eau Claire Board of Education for 10 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristine (Steven) Isaacson; her granddaughter, Nancy Hall; three grandsons, James (Michele) Isaacson, Daniel (Aimee) Isaacson, and Joseph (Emily) Isaacson; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Maya, Ellie, Annika, Katey, and Makenna; her special niece, Louise Peterson Sneen (Jim); her much loved Steve Hall; and many other friends and family, including her grand-dog, Bogey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George; her twin brother, Dwight; brothers, Spencer and Kenneth Anderson; and sister, Clarice, Rubusch.
Memorial Service will take place at 1:30 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 12 (noon) until the time of the service at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Committal service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, at 2:30 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service along with practicing social distancing.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements. 



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
