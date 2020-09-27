1/1
Delores Krahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores A. Krahn, 96, of Altoona, WI passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Delores was adopted by "special" parents Alton and Minnie Churchward at 6 weeks of age on February 28, 1924. She attended grade and high school in Chetek, WI. In 1941, Delores attended the University in Eau Claire and in 1943 received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten in New London, WI and Rice Lake, WI.
Delores married James Krahn in 1946. They were the first to live in the Putnam Heights addition at the end of World War II. Delores was such a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother. She had many encouraging words of praise and wisdom to her children and grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at The Classic and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Delores is survived by her children, Carol (Ralph) Ring, Jeffrey (Janet) Krahn, Richard (Debra) Krahn, Melody (Ernie) Lannigan; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren;
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Diane Rider; and sister, Althea Cuff.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved