Delores Krahn

Delores A. Krahn, 96, of Altoona, WI passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Delores was adopted by "special" parents Alton and Minnie Churchward at 6 weeks of age on February 28, 1924. She attended grade and high school in Chetek, WI. In 1941, Delores attended the University in Eau Claire and in 1943 received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten in New London, WI and Rice Lake, WI.
Delores married James Krahn in 1946. They were the first to live in the Putnam Heights addition at the end of World War II. Delores was such a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother. She had many encouraging words of praise and wisdom to her children and grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at The Classic and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Delores is survived by her children, Carol (Ralph) Ring, Jeffrey (Janet) Krahn, Richard (Debra) Krahn, Melody (Ernie) Lannigan; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren;
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Diane Rider; and sister, Althea Cuff.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
