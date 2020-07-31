Dennis Bowe

February 16, 1951 - July 19, 2020
Dennis was called home on Sunday evening. He was surrounded by family when he met Jesus face to face. He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Patricia Bowe, his in-laws William and Elizabeth Borneman, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived his parents Duane and Joan Bowe of Chippewa Falls, WI; his children Jennifer Bowe, Watertown, MN; Missy (Larry Gilbert) Osseo, WI; Kelly (Nickolas Floyd) Watertown, MN; Dennis John (Kassandra) Bowe, Chippewa Falls, WI; 10 grandchildren, his brothers Doug (Sue) Bowe, Dale (Ruth) Bowe, Dan (Rhonda) Bowe, Dave (Sheryl) Bowe; his sisters Cindy (Gary Loew), Carolyn (Jeff Hedrington); many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dennis was a member of Unidos En Christo (United In Christ), and he loved taking on wood working projects and spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Joey.
A private internment will be held on August 5th, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
A public going home celebration will be held in Chippewa Falls, WI on August 8th at Loopy's High Shore Haus pavilion near Lake Wissota from 11am-3:30pm. There will also be a celebration of life held in Minnesota on August 15th from 1pm-3pm in Watertown at the Watertown pavilion on Crow River.
In lieu of flowers the family asked you donate to Unidos En Christo (United In Christ) or the American Cancer Society
.