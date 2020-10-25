Dennis Freid

Dennis (Denny) Oscar Freid, age 77, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1943 in Eau Claire to Ernest and Orma (Belden) Freid. Denny graduated from Memorial High School in 1961. He met the love of his life, Barbara Barnhardt, and they were married on July 27, 1963 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They shared 53 years together and raised three beautiful daughters.
Denny was lucky enough to be able to work his passion. After a career of 18 years at Shedd-Brown, Denny worked at Indianhead Sports and transitioned to Mouldy's Archery & Tackle in 1991. He was able to share his love and knowledge of hunting and fishing with generations of sportsmen and sportswomen. He was part of the Mouldy's family right up until the end. The Eau Claire Archers Club and Westgate Sportsman's Club were very important to Denny and he sat on their Board of Directors for several years. Denny took pride in teaching young and old in Hunters Safety as an instructor for over 35 years.
Hunting and fishing with his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and countless friends was what Denny lived for. Being part of any young person's first hunt was super exciting and he would tell us how difficult it was to sleep the night before that big day! He often (ï�Š) retold his many stories of catching his limit on some lake with a good friend. The outdoors was his passion.
Denny was blessed to spend the last two and a half years of his life in the company of Beverly Dohms. They spent endless hours playing Farkle, Cribbage, and giggling like teenagers.
Denny is survived by his three daughters: Denise (Jim) Freid-Scheppke, Tamara (Scott) Chase and Julie Vogler; six grandchildren: Logan and Madison Scheppke, Crystal Erickson and Nicole Freid, Janelle Vogler and Jessica Gast; four step-grandchildren: Jennifer Loomis, Stacy McIntire, Kayla and Kyle Chase; 15 great-grandchildren; brother: Ernest Jr. (Kathy) Freid; sisters: Jean (James) Moss and Delores (Homer) Frase; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara; his grandson: Jacob Vogler; parents: Ernest and Orma Freid; two sisters: Nancy Klopp and Donna (Duayne) Johnsted.
Denny would like nothing more than all of his family, friends, and loved ones, to put on their camo and blaze orange, share some stories, and raise a glass in his honorâ€¦ and we will do that at a later date. We will all gather together when we can do so safely, perhaps outdoors, where he loved to spend his time. Private burial will follow at a later date.
