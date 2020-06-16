Dennis K. Knudtson, 68, of rural Eau Claire died tragically June 7, 2020, in a motorcycle accident on the North Crossing.

Dennis was born November 25, 1951 to Harold and Dorothy Knudtson. He Graduated from Memorial High School in 1970.

Dennis was a 20-year Veteran in the Wisconsin Army Reserves. He was an avid Harley rider and a lifelong Abate member. For the past 20 years, he lived on the family farm with his brother, Howard, who also shared his passion for Harleys. Most of his life he drove trucks in the agricultural field, notably for Agri-Tech of Bloomer and for Gary Larson. His mellow, laid-back demeanor, along with his great love of riding, made him many friendships over the years.

Dennis was always up for a good time, and when he wasn't on his bike, you would find him sharing beers with friends and family and stoking a bonfire in the yard. Rarely without a smile and never with a bad word to say about anyone, he was known by many and loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Knudtson; his brother, Howard Knudtson; and his brother-in-law, Paul Tschan.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Tschan of West Salem; two nieces, Heather Brown (Jason Ducommun) of Eau Claire, Brady Brown (Matt Schams) of La Crosse; one nephew, Jeremy Holm of West Salem; 3 great-nieces, Katlyn Ducommun of Eau Claire, Paige Schams of West Salem, and Alyssa Brock of Longview, Texas; one great-nephew, Devyn Schams of La Crosse, and many, many friends.

God Bless his memory. He will be loved and missed immeasurably. A special goodbye from his good friend, Greg Koller.

A Military service, provided by the American Legion, will be held for family and close friends at the Rest Haven Cemetery on June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow to be held at the VFW Post 3272, 2900 W. Folsom Street, Eau Claire, on June 27, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Please send memorials to Janice Tschan, in care of Lenmark Funeral Home, Dennis Knudtson, 814 1st Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703.







