Dennis G. Rowan, 78, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Dennis was born September 6, 1941 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Cletus and Dorothy (Ritzinger) Rowan. Dennis served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Pactiv for many years and then at L&M as a mail carrier for 18 years.
Dennis loved his kids and grandkids beyond belief. He sacrificed so much to provide his children an amazing education and athletic experience. He showed up to every game possible. He always looked forward to breakfast and lunches with his brothers and sisters. When he was not watching McDonell and Wisconsin sports, Dennis would be working on his old Firebird, fishing or going on a casino trip. Dennis loved hanging out with his singles connection group: dancing, shooting pool and enjoying great food.
Dennis is survived by one son, Ret. Tech Sgt., Matthew Rowan of Madison; one daughter, Maj. Breanne Kormendy of Chippewa Falls; significant other, Vicki Kressin of Eau Claire; two brothers, Russell (Sharon) Rowan and Tim Rowan both of Chippewa Falls; four sisters, Roberta (Larry) Culbert, Carol (Bill) Shepard, Nancy (Dan) Normand all of Chippewa Falls and Julie (Tarry) Brumfiel of Colorado; and granddaughters, Cora, Raelynn and Skylar Rowan of Monroe, WI.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and one nephew, Tony Rowan.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019