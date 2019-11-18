Home

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-2444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI 53548
Dennis Schwarz Obituary
Dennis E. Schwarz, age 84 of Janesville, WI died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Holloway, MN on January 14, 1935, the son of the late Ferdinand and Agnes (Reuss) Schwarz. On June 8, 1957 he married Nanette I. Mielke and together they had two daughters.
Dennis graduated from Lake Mills High School and enlisted in the US Air Force from May 18, 1954 until he was honorably discharged on November 30, 1957. Dennis was employed for over 32 years at JATCO.
He is survived by his two daughters: Cindy (Francis Toots) Beggs of Janesville and Mindy (Glenn) Grose of Punxsutawney, PA; grandchildren: Billy Beggs, Alan Beggs, Jimmy Beggs, Mary Schwarz of Punxsutawney, PA. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Donald.
A Celebration honoring Denniss life will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Whitcomb Lynch Funeral Home.
Whitcomb Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
