|
|
Dennis Alan Woodford, age 68 died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Dennis was born on June 9, 1951 in Eau Claire to Clarence and Shirley Woodford. He proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of the founding members of the Chippewa Valley Fishing Club. He was a very caring and giving person that had lots of passion in his life and loved his dogs Lucy and Haley. Dennis also enjoyed listening to all types of music, except country.
His granddaughter was the light of his life.
Dennis is survived by his wife Margaret; step-daughter Tasha Ellis; grand-daughter CJ Ellis; brothers and sisters: Michael Woodford, Sue Woodford, Linda (Steve) Kumferman, Trisha Woodford, Jini Woodstock, Larry Woodford, Holly (Ron) Johnson and Charles Woodford; best friends Bob Ryan and Mike Rooney. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held 1 hr prior to services. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020