Densil Anderson

Densil Wayne Anderson (Denny), age 92 of Eau Claire, died July 15th at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Denny was born February 7, 1928 to the late Samuel and Lillian (Thorson) Anderson at home in North Dakota. Weighing barely 4 pounds he was placed in a box in an open oven, with the Doctor saying "see if he survives."

The family moved to Eau Claire when he was young. Denny was an Eau Claire High School graduate and after his service in the Army he obtained his barbering degree.

He met the love of his life, Marian Olson, and they married in 1949.

Denny served in WWII and a short time in the Korean War.

He was a barber in Amery, a butcher in Grange Hall and finished his work career assisting the construction of his forever home and working maintenance at the Eau Claire CVTC until his retirement.

He loved camping, fishing and woodworking.

Denny was right there to help family friends and neighbors with everything from wallpapering to snow blowing.

Denny is survived by his five children, Debbie (John) Tenney, Dianne (Phil) Schoenbein, Duane (Debbie), Karen (Pat) Beaver and Bryan (Kim); 13 grandchildren; 26½ great grandchildren; even a few great-great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marian, brother Hanley, sister Elaine Rude, 5 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, please help your neighbor, friends and family.

A small celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at the house that built us (Anderson home) on August 15th from 1-4 p.m.







