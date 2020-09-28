DeWayne Behling

DeWayne Marvin Behling, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:44 am in his home overlooking the farm he was born at.
He was born March 23, 1936 at the home farm in the township of Red Cedar, Menomonie, WI to Marvin Carl Levi Behling and Nina Rosetta Juliette Hendrikson. He grew up on the Behling farm and attended East Elementary School and Menomonie High School. He was active in Cedarlings 4-H club, softball and chaperoned a trip to Canada for Dunn County 4-H members.
As a young man, he hauled milk for Jensen Brothers until he took over the family farm.
DeWayne married Joan Marie Larsen August 10, 1968 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in rural Menomonie. Married for fifty-two years; together they farmed east of Menomonie until 2001. At that time, they leased out farmland to Fairmount Minerals and crop acreage to son, Troy. DeWayne and Joan attended Peace Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He served on the Cenex Board of Directors and as a council member of Peace Lutheran Church. DeWayne loved the dairy farm he purchased from his father. Farming was his life. He loved socializing, could walk into any restaurant and find people to talk to. He valued these exchanges and often you could hear lots of laughter.
DeWayne is survived by his wife, Joan; his children Troy (Nicole) Behling and Tonia (Darren) Miller; grandchildren Tiana and Ryan Miller, and Troy's stepdaughters, Brittney and Shauna Roberson; his brother Keith (Dorothy) Behling-Richland Center, WI; sisters-in-law, Bev (Dan) Buss-Menomonie, WI, Georgia Larsen,-Menomonie, WI, and Cindy (Rodney) Larsen,- Menomonie, WI; brother-in-law John (Marge) Larsen, Eau Claire, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Marvin and Nina; Grandparents, Oscar/Pernille Hendrikson, and George/Minna Behling. Others deceased include, sister Marilyn and brother-in- law Joe Bernarde-Pulaski, WI; infant brother Harold Behling; In law parents, Robert and Lorraine Larsen; and brothers-in-law Steven and Rodney Larsen.
Visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 until 7p.m. An outdoor service for DeWayne will be held on the farm, E5681 550th Ave, Menomonie at 11am Friday. Interment will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery following the
service, and a lunch will be served at the farm.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com