Dewayne Link

Dewayne "Dewey" William Link, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 3, 2020 under the care of Mayo Hospice with family by his side. Dewayne was born on February 5, 1935 to Louis and Bernetta (Dahms) Link. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1952.
Dewayne spent a career working in sales; he was an entrepreneur who was innovative, a wheeler and dealer, and jack of all trades. Dewayne loved hunting, the outdoors, do it yourself projects, riding motorcycles, and living on the edge. He will truly be missed by his family.
Dewayne is survived by his life-long partner, Ellie, his children Cheryl (Dave), Connie (Butch), Steve, Kevin (Jodi), Kathy (Jay), Keith (Lenee') Julie, Jeff, Shawn, Kathy (Russ), Trish (John), 28 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, three (3) great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his parents, children Carolyn and Jill, and ex-wife Lucille.
Online condolences can be left at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Iron Creek Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.