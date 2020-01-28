|
|
Diane Marie Willer, 61, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at home.
She was born October 5, 1958 to Gary and Trudy (Wettengel) Schulner in Giebelstadt, Germany.
Diane attended school Regis High School and went on to work for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as an information specialist.
She married Kevin Willer on May 22, 1982 at St. Olaf's Church in Eau Claire, and they were blessed with two children, Brianna and Matthew.
She will be remembered as a great mother and someone who used her talents to help her family and friends. Diane was generous with her time and volunteered with the Eau Claire Children's Theatre and was on the PTA at her children's schools. She loved traveling, especially to places that had beaches, and enjoyed visiting her son in California and traveling to Florida with her daughter Brianna. Diane also loved animals.
Diane is survived by her husband, Kevin Willer; children, Brianna (fiancÃ© Alex Cieslewicz) Willer and Matthew Willer; brothers, Mike (Shelly) Schulner, Craig (Michelle) Schulner and Rick (Sherri) Schulner; brother-in-law, Mark Willer; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Greg) Adams and Beth (Patrick) Devney; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Mike Willer.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Derek Sakowski officiating. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery following the service. A luncheon will be held after burial at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720).
Memorials can be made to Embark Dogs (11765 West Ave #141, San Antonio, TX 78216, or at embarkdogs.org).
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020