Dolores "Lori" Born Schwartz left this earth on October 14, 2020 at age 81.
Born on January 14, 1939, one of nine children, Lori was the daughter of the late Clifford Martin Born and Catherine Mary Schrohenloher.
Lori was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a large Catholic family and lived only a few blocks from her future husband. The two attended Catholic school together. Lori studied at the University of Cincinnati where she was active in her sorority and extremely popular. She was crowned Queen of Kappa Delta and Homecoming Queen for UC. In 1962, she graduated from UC's DAAP (Design, Architecture, Art, Planning) with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. That same year, she married Jim Schwartz.
Lori was known for her bubbly personality, beautiful smile, incredible kindness and wonderful sense of humor. She was a talented artist who excelled in watercolors, pen and ink drawings, oils, acrylics and calligraphy. Lori created clever and creative logos for clients, and co-owned a weekly newspaper with her husband. Later in life, she was employed in numerous retail positions including a jewelry store, furniture store, clothing shop and a motel. Lori was a gifted seamstress who often sewed prom dresses for her daughters as well as clothing for their dolls. She enjoyed cooking and specialized in making her own unique granola among other creations.
Lori adored being a mother and doted on her girls. She was also a devoted friend to many. She and Jim loved standard poodles and owned five of them throughout their life together. Lori and Jim and their daughters moved frequently, living in several cities in Ohio as well as Madison, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Louisville, Kentucky; Bellingham, Washington; Butte, Montana and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For each move, Lori did the vast majority of packing and organizing, followed by the unpacking and decorating, always recreating a comfortable home for her family at each new location. The last three years of her life were spent in Corvallis, Oregon near Julie, their oldest daughter.
Lori leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, James (Jim) Alan Schwartz; daughter Julie Born Schwartz (Michael Longmire) of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter Gail Schwartz Dillon (Rob Dillon) of Knoxville, Tennessee; and daughter Sally Ann Schwartz (Josh Hummel) of Gig Harbor, Washington. She also leaves three cherished grandsons: Ryan Dillon, Andrew Dillon and Liam Hummel. She is also survived by sister Barbara Born Limke (George), sister Nancy Born Koch (Hank), Sr. and sister Janet Born; sister-in-law Becky (Clifford); and brothers Gilbert Born (Carol), Rick Born, Gerry Born (Kathy) and Gene Born (Maureen).
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Clifford Born; brother-in-law George Limke; and step-granddaughter Danyel Longmire.
A memorial service will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2021 (details pending). In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to your favorite charity
