Don R. Chamley, age 79, of Chippewa Falls, WI was called home on Sunday November 10, 2019, while peacefully surrounded by his family at his home.
Don worked for the Soo Line Railroad as a communication maintainer for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children Scott (Jeanette), Jodie, and Jill (Randy); grandchildren Amanda, Eric, Cheyanne; great-grandchildren Victoria, Vanessa, Ella, and Aria; and sisters Betty and LaVonne.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ruth (Crooks); brother Walter; sister Irene; grandchildren Paige and Randy; and son in law Bill.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019