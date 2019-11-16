Home

POWERED BY

Don Chamley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Chamley Obituary
Don R. Chamley, age 79, of Chippewa Falls, WI was called home on Sunday November 10, 2019, while peacefully surrounded by his family at his home.
Don worked for the Soo Line Railroad as a communication maintainer for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children Scott (Jeanette), Jodie, and Jill (Randy); grandchildren Amanda, Eric, Cheyanne; great-grandchildren Victoria, Vanessa, Ella, and Aria; and sisters Betty and LaVonne.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ruth (Crooks); brother Walter; sister Irene; grandchildren Paige and Randy; and son in law Bill.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -