Donald Bryan Bonstrom, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, surrounded by family.
Don was born in Groningen, Minnesota on January 17, 1927 to Axel and Hildur Bonstrom. He spent his childhood years in New Brighton Minnesota and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945, serving as a radar operator, and was called back during the Korean War. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he obtained B.S, M.S and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering. While attending a state employees dance, Don met Dorothy Cook, whom he later married in Hastings, Minnesota on March 8, 1958. After graduation, Don and Dorothy moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked for Boeing Aircraft Company as a senior engineer. In 1960, he accepted a job as a research scientist with Control Data Corporation (CDC), and they returned to the Minneapolis area; settling in the suburb of Edina, where they raised two sons. Don spent 27 years at CDC, eventually serving as vice president of the research and advanced design lab, and retiring as a vice president of ETA Systems, a CDC subsidiary.
In his free time, he enjoyed outdoor activities including golfing, ice skating, hunting, fishing, and boating. The family spent many summer days on the lower St. Croix River, where they docked their houseboat. Don loved to travel, and the family took many cross-country car trips. In retirement, he and Dorothy continued to travel extensively, both by car, and via cruise ships. In later years they wintered in the Tucson, Arizona area. Don was an accomplished piano player, and a core member of various dance bands for many years in the Minneapolis area, including the Johnny Owen Band and the Moonlight Serenaders.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy, his sister Alice Kevern, two sons: Paul (Ginny) of Eau Claire, and Bruce (Peggy) of Tucson, AZ, and grandchildren: Zachary, Mallory, Kayla, Ellessa and Cory. Preceding him in death are his parents, his brother Owen, sister Lynn, and infant grandchild Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimers Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org/
Memorial services will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home Sunday, November 3, 2019. Inurnment with military honors will take place at a later date in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
