Donald Bressler

Donald E Bressler, 79, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at Comforts of Home in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Donald was born on August 11, 1940 to Elmer and Frances (Graske) Bressler in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He attended Menomonie schools and graduated from MHS in 1958. Don then went on to further his education at several other institutions.
Don spent his entire career of 40 plus years in education at the technical college level, most of it in administration. He served at technical colleges in Rice Lake and Green Bay in Wisconsin and in Spokane and Renton in Washington state. His last position before retirement was as president of Renton Technical College. He was also very active in community service organizations throughout his lifetime. Don was an avid Packer fan and built a large model railroad collection. His family and friends will remember his spacious model train layout complete with hand painted scenery.
Don is survived by his children, Dana (Teresa) Bressler, Diane (Jim) Cortner, and Kevin Bressler; grandchildren, Kristen Bressler, Chelsea Bressler, Joey Cortner, and Matthew Cortner; sister, Jean (Phil) Close; brother, Jerry (Carol) Bressler; former wife, Sharon Bressler; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Susan Caprez Bressler in 2017, and dogs, Fred, Sam, and Maggie.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Comforts of Home in Menomonie and River Falls and St Croix Hospice for their excellent care of Don over the past 3½ years. We truly appreciate all you have done.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances of Don to Comforts of Home or St Croix Hospice.
Due to Covid-19 concerns a private graveside service will be held for Don at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie on Friday, August 14,2020. It will be streamed to Olson Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
