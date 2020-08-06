Donald Brion

Donald J. Brion age 72 of Durand passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Don was born April 4, 1948 in Durand. He was the son of Louis and Irene (Traun) Brion and grew up in the Township of Maxville on the family farm. He later moved with his family to the Township of Nelson where they continued to farm. Don worked at various jobs around the area. He married Antoinette V. Zierl, November 5, 1983. After marriage they made their home in the Township of Maxville where he has remained the rest of his life.
Don loved woodworking, fishing, mowing his lawn with his John Deere lawn tractor.
Don is survived by his wife, Toni, a daughter, Vicky (Robbie) Lund of Eau Claire; his mother, Irene Brion of Durand; two brothers, Charlie (Diane) of Nelson, David (Mary) of Nelson; three sisters, Marie (Bob) Wachtler of Wabasha, MN, Mary Ann (Jack) Iverson of Florida, Diane (Steve) Kraus of Waunakee; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Louis.
Due to Covid 19, the family will have Graveside Services at 10:00 AM Saturday August 8, 2020 at Cascade Cemetery in the Township of Nelson, (intersection of County Rd. KK and I, just off of State Highway 25).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice
