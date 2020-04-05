|
Donald D. Brown, age 90, died peacefully at Lake Hallie Memory Care on Monday, March 30 after suffering a stroke on February 12.
He was born in Eau Claire on May 10, 1929. His family lived on the north side of Eau Claire in a home that was later removed to make room for the new Highway 53.
At age 14 he started working to help support the family, leaving for a summer to shovel rocks for the railroad and returning home to Eau Claire to set pins at a bowling alley, pick strawberries, and do whatever he could to earn a few dollars. However, when he reminisced about those years, he also shared fond memories of swimming at Davis Beach.
He landed full-time work with Donovan Construction as an apprentice electrician when he was 17 and a year later he started with Northern States Power Company, now Xcel Energy, and met the woman he would marry. Carol Hovde was a waitress at a little diner in downtown Eau Claire and described her future husband as "really handsome but a lousy tipper." They were married on a snowy day, December 27, 1947.
They purchased a farm outside of Eau Claire to work with Carol's parents, but it proved to be too much with Don working full-time and children joining the family. So they moved back to the city to a small apartment on Vine St. In spring 1958, before he turned 29 and had his fifth child, Don cleared the scrub oak from a lot on a dirt street called Neptune Avenue on Eau Claire's far north side and began building a home. There he and Carol raised their family and lived for the next 62 years.
Don worked hard for NSP, and was almost killed during an electrical accident, but survived to reach retirement, which he took the moment he was eligible at age 54. Retirement allowed him and Carol to spend countless hours pursuing their love for fishing at their trailer on Slim Lake in northern Wisconsin. He also enjoyed cutting and splitting wood for their fireplace and wood stove, and he returned to his love of farming by plowing up a large portion of the backyard for a strawberry patch and vegetable garden. He loved to pack and freeze fresh berries and make refrigerator sweet pickles to share with the family, something he continued to do through his 90th summer.
He was preceded in death by his father Leon Brown, mother and step-father Hilda and Fred Seeley, and by his daughter Susan Lindeen.
He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Sharon Brown and Mary Wolf, sons Buzz (Jean) and Donald Jr./Duke (Patty), son-in law Pat Lindeen, grandchildren Angie (Rob) Dusick, Jamie (Dave) Wolf, Stacy (Bert) Rogge, Justin (Ashley) Wolf, Nathan (Brie) Brown, Jakob (Marie) Brown, Alex (Kim) Brown, Danika (Mike) Brown, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020