Donald Dejno
Donald Dejno unexpectedly passed away on July 4th, 2020 in Pleasant Prairie, WI after spending one of his fullest days enjoying his family. His heart stopped beating while he was at a neighbor's house enjoying fireworks. 
Born in Independence, WI on September 1, 1941. As the oldest child, Don grew up on the family farm with six other children. It was there he learned much from his father about care for equipment, smart farming, and hard work. 
Don landed his first job in 1959 and moved to Kenosha, WI to work for American Motors/Chrysler. He spoke frequently of the lessons learned while he swept floors and was later promoted to supervisor. He was also a corporal in the Armory National Guard from 1964-1971.
He later met Carol Tate and dated for four years. They were married on October 2, 1965.
The challenge to make his father-in-law proud motivated him to be financially successful. Don had an entrepreneurial spirit and started a wood recycling business in 1975. Next he started a trucking company to haul both wood shavings and other freight.
After seven years of marriage, Don's life changed. He understood and believed the gospel. He had a newfound love for Jesus, His wife, and marriage. Delighting in his marriage, teaching others concerning marriage, and talking to his children and grandchildren endlessly about marriage never got old for him.
While a principled man with a work ethic second to none, he would always acknowledge that his success rested upon the hands of the good men around him and the goodness of God.  His son, Larry Dejno, who worked with him most of his 40 years in business was his right arm whom he loved and valued dearly. His daughters, sons-in-laws, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren have been an integral part of the success of the ongoing family business.   
He was always dreaming and implementing business ideas, providing work for others, and thinking about his grandchildren.  While always a productive man, he always found time to be there for you when you needed him most.  He truly cared for people as well as productivity. Because he was most affected by the forgiveness that he received from His Savior Jesus, he was a man of both forgiveness and repentance.  While a man of few words and strong convictions, he was a man with an emotional and tender heart.  He would want you to know that there is forgiveness and acceptance in the person of Christ. 
He led a prayer group in 1972 that met in the basement of St. Mary's Catholic Church that eventually became Living Light Christian Church. At Living Light he faithfully and passionately served as an elder, marriage workshop leader, and encourager until the end.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol June Dejno, son, Lawrence Lee Dejno and wife Lori, daughter Cindy Marie Auch with husband Mike, daughter Debbie Lynn Swift with husband Joel, daughter Christine Eckert, daughter Shelly Snyder with husband Joe, and daughter Kimberly Nelson with husband Edward. He has 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A visitation for Donald will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Donald's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Encounter, 8900 34th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. Private burial will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Encounter
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
paul VanDuyn
July 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the suddenness of Don's passing and know this is going to be such a profound loss for this wonderful family - and for all who knew and loved him. I haven't seen Don for 15 years now, but he made such an impact on me and my family. I will never forget him saying "Marriage is the closest thing to Heaven we can experience on earth" - he so loved Carol. During a church Homegroup, I remember him sharing an experience where he was watching her and felt God ask him, "What would you change about her?" He thought about it as he watched her, smiled and shook his head and told the Lord, "Not one thing". ❤ There is something beautiful about him being born in Independence Wisconsin, and leaving earth on Independence Day...after a full day of celebration and happiness with his family. There is a Peace to that. Thank you, Don for all you've meant to your family, for your example of what it means to be a man of God, your service to Christ, the Church and to the Community. You were a generous and kind man. Praying for you, Carol...and the entire family during this time. Love you guys!
Edie Cooper
Friend
July 9, 2020
Michael Schramek
July 9, 2020
Jeremy Reed
July 9, 2020
Rosalinda Rodriguez
July 9, 2020
Thank you for everything Don, and I truly will remember all of your great teachings in all aspect of life. It has been a great journey and we will always hold you dearly in our hearts.
" You are and will always be the Good Man"
Love Rodriguez Family
Sal Rodriguez
Friend
July 9, 2020
Carol and family, accept our sincere thoughts of sympathy. Very sad and surprised to hear of Don's sudden death. Obviously he made a positive impression on the many who knew him for which you all should be very satisfied to know.
As a cousin raised in close accordance of Don I have so many memories as I send this note on to you . Sincerely, Dave and Rosemary Pientok
DAVID PIENTOK
Family
July 9, 2020
Lorrie Krodel
July 9, 2020
Lorrie Krodel
July 9, 2020
To Carol and family! I am grateful to the Lord for sharing the gift of Don Dejno with my family. He will always be an example of loving, helping, discipling and caring for people. He invested in the lives of others at deep levels and his legacy lives on. Thanks Don for your help to us while we were in California, thanks for helping me with the CD project that many have received and it comforts their hearts. Thanks for an example of a life fully lived and a race well run!! See you around the Master's throne and in the Father's house. So glad that I had a chance to be with Don and Carol a year ago when I was in Kenosha. The Lord is good and His mercy endures forever! I am praying that the comfort of the Lord be with you all. That the God of peace will fill your hearts and minds and that He will give you words that will anchor and remind you of the glorious hope that we have in our Lord Jesus!! Blessings from the Johnson household to yours!!
John Johnson
Friend
July 9, 2020
Robyn Dressman
July 8, 2020
We hope you find comfort and inspiration in knowing that these trees are planted in Don's memory. Much love from yourTucson family.
Jan and all your Tucson Family
Family
July 8, 2020
Jan Hecht
July 8, 2020
Jan Hecht
July 8, 2020
Brenda Schuler
July 8, 2020
Ronald Hessil
July 8, 2020
We held new born fawns in awe and wonder.
We set lines and wished hopefully for fish down under.
We prayed for family, health and safety.
We ate raw meat and onions and thought this is crazy.

You taught by requiring participation and action...
Now with weight and anticipation, HEAVEN has become even more of an attraction.

You will be missed Don Dejno. With a smile on our faces, we can hear your encouragement in our hearts.
Enjoy your real and eternal home, hope my place is near yours up there.
Richadard Andrew (Drew) Block
Friend
July 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Don's untimely passing although he is certainly enjoying his Heavenly mansion now. I had the pleasure of knowing Don in the early days of Living Light prayer group and was one of his first employees in the wood chip business. To say Don had an entrepreneurial spirit is an understatement he certainly brought Life the phrase making a silk purse out of a sow's ear! at the same time he was the consummate family man, devoted to his wife Carol and their children and inspiration to a young person like me at the time. After I left Kenosha for college and graduate school he would always seek me out when I came back to visit eager to share his insights in the politics of the day and it always respectful and encouraging. Even though I haven't had much contact with Don in recent years, his influence on my life was appreciated and significant. My sincerest condolences to Carol and the rest of Don's family. May God bless your memories of Don.
Jim Godlewski
Friend
July 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Don about 13 years ago. Don was devoted, kind, patient, honest, & just one of the nicest guys you have ever met. May God bless him & his family at this difficult time
Jason Friesenhahn
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Carol Mohring
July 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Don for a number of years. Our paths would cross at my kids sporting events and his grandchildren, he was always there for them. Excellent business man. Faith, Family and giving back, that was Don. Condolences to the family
Bob Lee
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Megan Young
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear Donald passed away. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
LaVonne Kolve Evans
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Scott Schmitt
July 7, 2020
Mark Wittwer
