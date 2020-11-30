1/1
Donald Durch
Donald F. Durch, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Heritage Court, with his family by his side.
Don was born June 14, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Walter and Almira (Schlichting) Durch. He attended Chippewa Falls Schools thru 12th grade. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 15, 1950. Donald married Margaret B. Holte on April 15, 1950 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He worked as a computer operator for NSP (Xcel Energy) for 37 years until his retirement. He was a member of American Legion - Chippewa Falls Post.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Audrey Pedersen and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Don's family requests memorials be directed to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
