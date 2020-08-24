1/1
Donald Fouts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Emil Fouts (1937-2020) died on August 12, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois.
Don was born on November 24, 1937, in Redlands California, the son of George and Emily Fouts. He spent much of his childhood in Ashland, Wisconsin, where he attended Northland College, later transferring to the University of Chicago to complete his undergraduate degree. Don received a doctorate in political science from the University of Minnesota in 1967 and had a four-year stint teaching in Dekalb at Northern Illinois University, where his three children were born.
After moving to Springfield, Illinois and Duluth, Minnesota, Don moved the family to Oregon to serve as President of the Oregon Independent Colleges and Universities. He returned to Springfield, Illinois in 1984 and served in the same role for 20 years representing Illinois independent and private schools. Never one to retire, he then spearheaded an Ed.D program at Benedictine University and developed a masters program for McKendree University, where he served as an online instructor well into his 80s. From talking philosophy to obsessing over teletubbies, from singing in the choir to singing to his cats, Don's interests spanned the gamut of human experience.
A big believer in "faith, friends and family," Don loved to entertain other people with his ridiculous sense of humor and world-class intellect. His favorite place in the world was his idyllic cabin outside of Ashland, WI, which was built by his father in 1950 and enjoyed by his entire family for over 50 years. He was the consummate conversation artist who made you think, laugh and love life.
Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet, Fredrik (spouse of daughter Susan who died in July) and two sons, Steve and Dan from Chicago; grandchildren Ashley, Eva and Anders of Boulder, Co and Bryan of Chicago.
Memorials may be given to First Congregational, UCC Springfield, IL 2100, South Bates Ave, Spfld, IL 62704 or the Susan Fouts' Memorial Fund to support education for her children 3202 Big Horn St. Boulder, Co 80301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 17, 2020
Janet:

Linda and I just learned of the passing of Don. Please know that you and your loving family are in our thoughts and prayers. Don was a terrific gentleman, an impressive scholar, an accomplished educator and a persuasive administrator. In his position as President of Illinois Independent Colleges and Universities, he uniquely combined his knowledge and talent with a warm, caring and friendly personality and was able to significantly impact higher education throughout the state. Linda and I so enjoyed the friendship the four of us shared and will forever treasure such pleasant memories. Do take care and God bless!

Joe and Linda
Joe and Linda Cipfl
Friend
August 15, 2020
He was a Prince among men - and my husband, Norm, would echo this.
He will be so greatly missed here on earth.
Linda Rodenberg
Friend
August 15, 2020
A Prince - in every way you can imagine! And a joy to have been in his
presence always.
Linda Rodenberg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved