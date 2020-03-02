|
Donald J. Geisdorf, 80, formerly of Fairchild and Colfax, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehab.
Donald James Geisdorf was born Sept. 30, 1939, to James and Angeline (Sokolosky) Geisdorf. He was raised on the family farm in Fairchild Township and graduated from Fairchild High School.
Don married Rosalyn "Rosie" Severson on Dec. 2, 1961, in Osseo. To this union 4 children were born and the couple lived all their married life in Fairchild. After their divorce he married Sue Britten and moved to Colfax, and to this union he was blessed with 4 more children.
For over 30 years Don was employed by the Chicago Northwestern Railroad on the bridge crew. When he retired he enjoyed hunting with family, carpentry and playing cards.
For the past year Don had resided at the Augusta Health and Rehab where he was known as the gentleman always in his cowboy boots and black cowboy hat.
Don will be dearly missed by his 8 children, Pam (Mark) Dalton of Fairchild, Michael (Sandy) Geisdorf of San Diego, TX, Cindy (Rick) Knuth of Fowlerton, TX, Lori (Mark) Abel of Willard, Bridget Geisdorf of Eau Claire, James (Katie) Geisdorf of Elk Mound, Donna Geisdorf (Richard Volk) of Eureka, CA, Layna (Geoff) Porter of San Diego, CA; and Bridget, James, Donna and Layna's mother, Sue Geisdorf of Barnes; mother-in-law Elaine Britten: 27 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Palkowski of Independence, Diane Dreyer, Nancy Scholze and Karen Geisdorf all of Fairchild, Jane Mayer of Neillsville; sisters-in-law, Janice Britten of Barnes, and Sheryl Heath and Shirley Britten both of Eau Claire; and also by several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley M. Dalton; great granddaughter Greta Rose Bedell; parents; father-in-law Jim Britten; and brother-in-law Mike Britten.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fairchild, where memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be later in the Fairchild Cemetery. Assisting the family is Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020