Donald John Gravunder, 91, of the Town of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born in the Town of Bloomer on August 9, 1928, the son of Fredrick and Anna (Oldenburg) Gravunder. He married Luella Dalhka Boos on September 30, 1970, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomer. He worked at the Chippewa Woolen Mill and later worked at and retired from Nelson Filter.
His main hobbies included fishing and gardening. He was good at repair, especially small engines and electronics. Don will always be remembered as "the most favorite uncle."
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Gravunder of Chippewa Falls, Duane (Lois) Gravunder of Rice Lake, and Waldren (Mary Anne) Gravunder of Stillwater, MN; sisters, Beverly Hyland of Chippewa Falls, and Gloria (Ray) Hughes of Chippewa Falls; also by his daughter-in-law, Elaine Boos of Fall Creek, WI; grandchildren, Kelly (Kent) Andreas of Eau Claire, Vicki (Randy) Matula of Portage, Billie (Forrest) Cramer of Wellington, CO; nine great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Kenley, Kallen, Morgan, Lucas, Emerson, Sawyer, Colbie, and Oakley; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella Gravunder; stepson, Kenneth Boos; half-sister, Edna Petschow Bohl; sister, Marlene Gravunder Lueck; and brother, Marlin Gravunder.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Graveside service will immediately follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Bloomer with Pastor Martin Halom officiating.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
