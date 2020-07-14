Donald Henry

Donald J. Henry, age 83, of Durand, WI passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer on July 12th, 2020.

Don was born March 27th, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Eileen (Hogan) Henry. They moved to Spooner, WI when Don was 4 years old. The family moved to New Richmond, WI his freshman year where he graduated from High School.

Don worked on construction in Bayport, MN, packed ice for the railroad, and drove trucks for Whistlers Hay & Grain. He moved to Durand, WI in 1958. He married Linda Whistler at St. Luke's Lutheran in New Richmond, WI on September 13th, 1958. Don bought a can milk route and hauled milk to Safeway for three years. Don later sold the route due to the 32nd Division of the National Guard being called up in October 1961. He headed to Fort Lewis and prepared to deploy for the Vietnam War. Linda and daughter Becky joined a couple months later.

Don, Linda & Becky returned to New Richmond in 1962 where Don briefly worked at Cox Motors. They then returned to Durand. Don started working with Bauer Built selling tires on a tire route. He became manager of the NAPA Parts Store in 1968. Don retired from NAPA and bought a milk route that hauled milk to Eau Galle Cheese for three years. Don then drove a truck part-time for Schlosser Excavating for a couple summers before he fully retired. Don enjoyed riding along with friend Ron Schlosser on bidding trips and catching up.

Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and subsequently joined Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI in 2009. Over the years, Don enjoyed ice racing at the Tell Bar in Alma, square dancing, smelt fishing with the guys, driving trucks, hunting with his sons, grandkids, friends and camping along the river. Don also enjoyed watching grandchildren's sporting events, loved playing cards with family & friends and tinkering in his shop. Everyone always got a kick out of Don's one liners. The kids have begun a list of them all. So as Don would have said, keep smiling, it makes people wonder what you've been up to.

Don also loved picking out nicknames for the grandkids; like Lumpy for Victoria, Snicklefritz for Valerie, Buddy for Peyton, Lady Jane for Ashley, Scallywag for Lauren, Buck for Garrett, Dude for T.J. & Luigi for Natalie.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda, of 62 years. Children: daughter Becky (Tim) Auth - Knapp, WI, Jim (Barb) Henry - Hudson, WI, Mitch (Michelle) Henry - Faribault, MN and Chuck (Melissa) Henry - Columbus, WI. Grandchildren: Emily (Jake) Andre, Natalie (Peter) Gianforte, Garrett & T.J. Auth, Sarah (Seth) Tegtmeier, Danielle (fiancÃ© Erick Williams) Henry, Jayme (James) Vought, Victoria (Justin) Greer, Valerie (special friend Chris Kluzak) Henry, Peyton, Ashley & Lauren Henry. Great Grandchildren: Reagan, Coleen & Brinley Andre, Ellie, Annie & Henry Gianforte, Aubree & Thomas Tegtmeier, Henry & Amelia Vought, Madelyn Holman, Jordan & Jackson Greer. Brothers: Thomas (Sharon) Henry - Eau Claire, WI, Robert (Carol) Henry - Evergreen, CO; and many cousins, nieces & nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Rachael Auth.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team, especially Amanda & Shannon.

There will be a private service held for immediate family only. Family and friends are invited to an Irish Wake Celebration of Life to be held on July 17th, 2020 at Durand Rod & Gun Club from 4-7 PM (N7312 State Hwy 25, Durand, WI 54736) with a American Legion Veterans Honor Guard Salute at 5:00 PM. Social distancing will be respected and observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial to the American Legion Post 181 at 203 West Main St., in Durand, WI 54736.







