Donald Ida

Donald M. Ida, 100, of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

Donald was born January 21, 1920, in rural Augusta, the fifth of six children born to Paul and Theo (Chrysler) Ida.

He spent the majority of his life in the Augusta community except for the time during W.W. II, when he worked building airplanes for Douglas Aircraft in California. He was baptized at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Augusta, and also united in marriage there to Elizabeth Daniels on Oct. 11, 1952. They bought the farm next to his parents and there they raised their four children. In 1985 they sold the family farm to their son Dennis and moved into Augusta.

Don's faith and his parish was always an important part of his life. After retiring he was a handyman and grounds keeper at St. Anthony's He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and looked forward to working at all the fish fries. Don enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards and times spent with his family.

Don was described by those who knew him as a kind man with a good sense of humor.

Don and Elizabeth were fortunate to have lived in their home in Augusta until he was 96, when the two of them moved into the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage and Don also celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends.

Don will be deeply missed by his 4 children, Mary (Tom) Dahlby of LaCrosse, Allen Ida (Carol White)of Eau Claire, Gary (Pamela) Ida of Eau Claire, Dennis (Anne Marie) Ida of Chippewa Falls; 8 grandchildren, Michael Dahlby, Lauren (Nick) Jankowski, Julie Dahlby, Jeremy Dahlby, Bethany Ida, Melissa (Jared) Nichols, Paige Ida (Chris Engel), Grant Ida (Karen Hansen); 2 great grandchildren, Wilson and Vivian Jankowski; and nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth on Jan. 9, 1919; brother Gerald; 4 sisters, Lucille, Marjorie, Betty, Barbara; and in-laws, Irene and Carroll Hoffman.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Raymond's of Penafort Catholic Church in Brackett, rural Fall Creek, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

COVID regulations will be followed at the visitation and service. The service will be streamed by going to St. Raymond's of Penafort's facebook page and accessing the live service.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the excellent staff at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.







