Donald Knutson

We are sorry for your loss. We knew Don through all the years he was part of Betty Martins life as she was our next door neighbor at the lake. He got to know our dogs over the years as the would dog sit when we traveled.



Our best story of the dogs was how much he liked our Bernese Mountain dog, Kai. One day, Betty looked our her kitchen window to see Don lying on the ground. Thinking he might be hurt or sick, she raced out of the house only to find him on the ground tussling with the dog.

Linda and Ralph Halvorson

Friend