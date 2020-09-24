1/1
Donald Kummet
Donald Kummet, born November 14th, 1941 to Harry and Grace Kummet returned to the Lord on Tuesday September 22nd, 2020.
Donny was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. He was living at Care Partners in Eau Claire where he was well liked and received wonderful care.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents, older brothers Marvin & Richard Kummet and younger sister Patricia Woody.
He is survived by his sisters June Leftwich and Barbara Grill-Swanson; and sisters in law Joanne & Helen Kummet.
At this time (due to Covid-19) there is no memorial or graveside services planned.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

