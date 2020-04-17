|
|
Donald L. Niles, age 84, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at his home while under the care of his family and Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
Donald Luhman Niles was born on June 6th, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the eldest child of Harold and Mabel (Luhman) Niles. He received his education in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a graduate of Washburn High School, Class of 1953.
Don married Dolores "Dee" Winterburn in November of 1955 and they had three sons during their 20-year marriage. On September 22, 1979, he married Bonnie Porter Tobias and they had two sons.
As a young man he was a member of the Road Angels Car Club, Jaycees, and founding officer of the Gopher State Timing Association. He was a member of the Tips Club of Eau Claire. He spent most of his working life in sales and retail, but also enjoyed being a chauffeur with Cody Limousines.
Although Don fought many health challenges in his life, he served as inspiration to many by remaining upbeat about his conditions. His first heart attack was in his 30s, heart bypass surgery in his 40s, he beat Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome in his 60s, cancer in his 80s.
Don was a hard-working man who enjoyed sports activities, especially watching his sons play and coach basketball, youth soccer, and ultimate Frisbee. He was very proud of his family both past and present! He attended birthday parties and graduations, traveled across states for holiday celebrations, never missed a summer family gathering at the lake and could talk to anyone. He will be remembered as a wonderful family man who gave his best to those around him.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; all his siblings, Kenneth Niles, Roxanne "Roxy" Anderson, Gary (Charlotte) Niles; and twin great-grandsons, Asher and Evan Daum. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie; his five sons, Donald W. (Loni) Niles, Timothy (Arlene) Niles, Matthew "Mick" Niles, Christopher Niles, Patrick Niles; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, one of whom was born two days before Don's death. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Sharon Niles; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life events will be held when it is safe to do so. His family welcomes donations to GBS-CIDP Foundation International as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020