Donald Paul "Don" Pierce, age 88, of De Pere, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 on his 88th birthday. He was born February 19, 1932 in Stillwater, MN to the late Roscoe and Clara (Junker) Pierce. Don began his education at St. Regis High School in Eau Claire, where he was a hall of fame inductee. He then attended UW-Madison where he played football, but later got hurt and transferred to UW- Eau Claire, where he was an All-American football player and inductee into the BluGold Hall of Fame. Don graduated from UW-Eau Claire with his teaching degree, then continued to UW- Milwaukee where he earned his master's degree and later a specialist's degree in administration. On June 21, 1952 he married Rita Larson in Eau Claire, and together they celebrated almost 68 years of marriage together. Don was well known as a tireless supporter of kids in the Menomonee Falls and De Pere communities, having served as a coach, referee, teacher, principal and superintendent. Don loved sports, particularly football, basketball and baseball, and served as past-president of the WIAA Board of Control. He was loved by many and admired for his fairness and dedication to the students and their families.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Rita, and their eight children: Donn (Mary) Pierce of De Pere, WI, Kim (Linda Barke) Pierce of De Pere, WI Kirk (Mary) Pierce of Bowling Green, KY, Julie (Mark) Denil of Greensboro, NC, Gwen (Terry) Fritsch of Lakewood, WI, Todd (Patrice) Pierce of Rothschild, WI, Kelly (Susan) Pierce of Marathon, WI and Kent (Julianne) Pierce of Green Bay, WI; 18 grandchildren: Jon (Rhonda) Verdegan, Jacob (Katie) Verdegan, Mikole (Courtney) Pierce, Kyle (Katie) Pierce, Katie (Matt) Kasper, Josie (Nick) Rukamp, Jessica (Matt) Thomson, Sarah Pierce (fiancÃ© Brandon Rhods), Joshua Denil (fiancÃ© Crystal Alvares), Adam (Jenn) Fritsch, David (Brittany) Fritsch, Mitchell Pierce (fiancÃ© Megan Krautkramer), Shawn (Danielle) Pierce, Ashley (fiancÃ© Michael Lemanski), Paige, Sylvia, Kent II, and James Pierce; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Nicole Denil; his only brother, Roscoe (Wava) Pierce.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), on Friday, February 21, from 3-7pm, with a parish prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the to assist with dementia research.
