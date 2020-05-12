Donald Rhead age 90, of Ames passed away peacefully on Friday May 8 at his home A celebration of life memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa; burial will follow at Ames Municipal Cemetery, Ames, Iowa.
Donald was born May 11, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The son of Nimmerd and Hazel Rhead. He attended Stout University in Menomonie, WI and was on the football team. On May 30, 1952, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Carlson in Freedhem, Minn. They moved to Riverside, California where he was in the Air Force stationed at March Air Force Base in CA. Donald served his country from 1952 until he was honorably discharged in 1956. After the service, Donald worked many years for Bourns. In 1964, he transferred with the company to Ames, Iowa where he could be closer to family. His working career also involved time with Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny and Shelter Insurance in Ames.
He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church, a past Lions member and a past member of Arcadia Lodge #249, all in Ames. Donald was a football fanatic especially for his Iowa State Cyclones and Green Bay Packers. He spent many seasons at Clyde Williams Field and Jack Trice Stadium ushering Cyclone fans and cheering for his team.
Donald had so much motivation to live and enjoy life. He grew up on the water in God's Country (Wisconsin) and passed that love on to his entire family. The faster the boat, the better. Catching a fish now and then was a bonus. A round of golf and a juicy steak and relaxing on the deck listening to the wrens was a good day.
Donald taught people the richness of family, how to live a life of integrity, to treat everyone with compassion and love, and found joy in everything. His strongest love was for his kids, grandsons, and great-grandchildren. Donald is survived by Gregory (Cheryl) Rhead of Humboldt, Janice (Larry) Nordeen, and Karla (Joe) Burgart all of Urbandale, six grandsons: Scott (Sheena) Rhead, Alex (Jill) Rhead, Ryan (Crystal) Nordeen, Jake Nordeen, Ronald, and Andrew Burgart, four great-grandchildren: Axel, Ada and Adley Rhead, and Savannah Burgart. He is also survived by his sister Lois Debee and brother David Rhead. Along with many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, his parents and brother Larry Rhead, brother-in-law Richard Debee and sister-in-law Susan Rhead.
Memorials may be left to the discretion of family. Online condolences may be sent to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 12 to May 13, 2020.