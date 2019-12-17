|
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice.
On March 12, 1931, the LORD God blessed Nathaniel Delbert Skinner and his wife Anne Mae nee Swatosh with His special creation of Donald Dean. Don was born at the family home in Austin, Minnesota and had three younger sisters. He graduated from Austin High School in June, 1949. During the last three years of high school he worked part-time at George A. Hormel & Company in Austin. In 1950 Don enlisted and served in the United States Army as a field artillery radar operator in Munich, Germany. Upon his honorable discharge in September, 1953, he returned home to Austin and began his permanent, full-time employment at Hormel.
Isaiah 61:10a I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, My soul shall be joyful in my God.
During the final year of his military service Don met his future wife, Phyllis Mae Ann Amundson of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Not long after returning home from Germany, the Lord led Don and Phyllis, on a search for a place of worship, to Pastor L.W. Schierenbeck and St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church in Austin. Don was baptized on November 5, 1954. In addition to calling Don to faith in the Savior, the Spirit also blessed Don with an extra measure of His gift of joy. This gift was evident in Dons cheerful disposition, his winsome smile, and his fondness for teasing and practical jokes. He also blessed Don with a hunger to hear and keep the Word of God. On Mothers Day, May 8, 1955 Don and Phyllis were united in a Christ-centered marriage at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Austin and were member of St. Pauls until 1984 where they faithfully heard the Word of God and served in the Kingdom.
Proverbs 15:23 A man has joy by the answer of his mouth, And a word spoken in due season, how good it is!
It was in June, 1984, that Don and Phyllis retired from their employment in Austin in order to answer their call to become Dormitory Supervisors for the male high school and college students at Immanuel Lutheran in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They also became members of Messiah Lutheran Church. They both considered it a blessing to be able to share their responsibilities and duties as Dorm Supervisors over the following fourteen years. Also, Don often expressed how this experience of playing an important role in the lives of so many young men over all these years kept him feeling ever so young. Among his duties he also enjoyed caring for Immanuels water garden and of course, supervising Immanuels intramural football program despite the times players found his referee calls a bit wanting. He continued in these two volunteer roles for an additional fourteen years after retirement from ILC in 1998. Dons years at Immanuel were a blessing from God for both Don and the school.
Psalm 16:11 You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.
Shortly after their retirement from ILC, Don and Phyllis took up residence at Realife Senior Housing. They both enjoyed their Realife Community friends while they shared community duties. Don served many years on the Realife Community Board while making it his mission to create, and care for, the gardens surrounding The Stone Wall at the top of the hill looking down on the backside of Realife. Besides providing a beautiful backdrop, the gardens attracted wildlife, including turkeys and deer. After their retirement from ILC, Don and Phyllis remained active members in Messiah Lutheran Church, continuing to hear the Word of God and serve in the Kingdom. In the last few years Don began having memory issues that eventually necessitated his move in June to Care Partners on Birch Street. In the last few weeks his health deteriorated quickly, and finally in the late afternoon on December 11, the Lord Jesus kept His promise to take Don to His side in heaven. His earthly pilgrimage was 88 years, 8 months and 29 days. His body was cremated to await its resurrection on the Last Day. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marcia Wilke, his daughter-in-law Christy Skinner and his nephew Tod Wilke.
Luke 2:10 Then the angel said to them, Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.
Still in the time of grace and able to hear the good news of great joy:
his beloved wife of 64 years, Phyllis of Eau Claire, WI
his son David of Chippewa Falls, WI and his daughters Jennifer and Jaclyn and her husband Jeremy Brotherton, children of Cindy Skinner and his son Matthew Ludowese and daughter Grace, children of Jill Ludowese Skinner
his daughter Lori of Rochester, MN and her good, caring friend from high school Mary Gosha
his son Mark of Colfax, WI and his son Cory Patterson and his wife Molly and their three children; his daughter Alexis and her husband Frankie Turner and their three children; his son Jeremy and his wife Kendra and their three children
his son Tom of Colfax, WI and his daughter Anna and her husband Adam Beguhn and their two children, and his son Austin
his sister Roxanne Bellrichard of Albert Lea, MN
his sister Rita and her husband Ron Kester of Brownsdale, MN
and many nephews and nieces as well as friends, especially in his church family.
Isaiah 35:10 And the ransomed of the LORD shall return, And come to Zion with singing, With everlasting joy on their heads. They shall obtain joy and gladness, And sorrow and sighing shall flee away.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Building Fund for Messiah School.
A victory service for Don will be held on Friday, December 20th at 4 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way in Eau Claire. Visitation will be 1 hour before service with a luncheon to follow the service.
