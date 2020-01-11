|
Donald Ervin Sokup, 76, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Chippewa Falls surround by his family.
Donald was born March 31, 1943 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Ervin and Cora (Jensen) Sokup. Donald married Constance Hendrickson on October 22, 1966 in Eau Claire WI.
Don resided in Elk Mound, WI with his wife, Connie, for many years where they raised their four children. Don was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He loved restoring old gasoline engines, tractors and tinkering with many other small engines. He loved to thrift sale and go to flea markets and collecting antiques. He cherished the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his children, Jenny (Scott) Cywinski-Gardner, Donnie (Jenny) Sokup, Jill (Tim) Smith and Jodi (Chip aka Andy) Johnson; grandchildren, Andy, Casey, Michael (Matt), Katarina, Kayla, Katlyn, John, Alex and Lucas; sisters, Susan (Zeno) Waterman and Cindy (Joe) Slaby; brothers, Dick (Joan) Sokup, Jim (Lori) Sokup and Bob Sokup (Nancy); many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance on August 7, 1999; brother, Bill Sokup; sister, Eunice Shafer; and infant sister, Barbara Sokup.
The family would like to thank Our House Senior Living Memory Care of Chippewa Falls and St. Croix Hospice for all the love and care given to him over the last months. Your kindness will forever be remembered.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Saint John's Catholic Church (4540 State Hwy 40, Bloomer, WI 54724) with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Visitation will one hour prior to mass at church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020