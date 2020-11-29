Donald (Donnie) R. Wilder 75, Eau Claire, passed away from Mesothelioma on Saturday, Nov. 21st at his home with his family by his side. Don was born in Eau Claire to Helen (Campbell) and E. Edward Wilder. He attended Elbow School and Memorial High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and by Oct of 1963, on his way to an adventurous life. After basic training, he attended electricians mate school in San Diego, CA and after graduating he was assigned to the USS Forestall and later the USS WASP as an electrician's mate. He served 2 Mediterranean cruises and when he had leave time, he took advantage of on shore trips around the Mediterranean visiting many countries, cities, and the sites. He went on to attend NE Institute of Technology in Boston, MA along with working the shipyards until returning to Eau Claire. He furthered his education and electrician career employed by Johnson Plastics, Uniroyal, and Sacred Heart Hospital. He then moved to Austin, TX working for Dean Johnston, Inc. until his retirement. He then returned to the Eau Claire area to be closer to family.

Don was an avid country western dancer. He attended many workshops and competitions and went on to become an instructor from the 1980's right up until this November. He was so willing to share his talents with anyone who was willing to try and trying to convince anyone who thought they couldn't. It truly was his passion and his dream to keep dancing alive in the Chippewa Valley. He had an unselfish desire to impact peoples lives through dance and show them how to have fun by enjoying music and moving their feet. He motto was --"Dance First, Think Later. If you think first, there's a good chance you'll never dance". His soft voice, patience, calm demeanor and talent captivated everyone he taught. His young playful spirit made you eagerly awaiting the next lesson and never wanting them to end. When people told him, they had two left feet he would say, "I have a dance for that". His "students" and friends spanned decades and his legacy will never be forgotten. A close friend said, "He had the biggest heart, quickest wit and most infectious and outrageous sense of humor".

Survivors include his loving wife Bonnie; Daughters, Michelle (Jim) Benson, & Tylene Fischer; Siblings, Jane Betz, Gayle (Denny) Dodge, and Bob (Jackie) Wilder; Grandchildren, Katie and Andrew Benson and Taylor Fischer. He is further survived by stepchildren, close childhood friends and other family members and friends whose lives he forever changed.

Due to Covid, no services were held.

A "dance party celebration of life" will be held at a later date.







