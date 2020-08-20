1/1
Donna Blunt
Donna J. Blunt, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
She was born May 7, 1933, in Chippewa Falls to Christopher and Florence (Gagnon) Langel. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1951.
On June 16, 1951, she married George F. Blunt at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Chippewa Falls where Donna worked for many years at Mason Shoe Company and at Indianhead Motel for 17 years.
In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, crafting, and attending flea markets.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Donald ) Boehm and Jane Burgess, both of Bloomer; sons, Christopher Blunt (Susan Brown) of Chippewa Falls, and Charles (Jenny) Blunt of Wausau; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kaye Langel of Racine, WI; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2011; son, Barry in 2018; granddaughter, Renae Stone; son-in-law, Cameron Burgess; great-grandson, Marcus Blunt; and brother, Gilbert "Lucky" Langel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Interment will be at Hope Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Irvine Park Zoo, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
