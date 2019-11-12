|
Donna Mary Dahlke, 85 of Cadott, WI. passed away Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at her Home.
Donna was born on January 2, 1934 to Marshall and Ruby (Boyea) Patrie. She attended and graduated from Cadott High School as Valedictorian. Donna Patrie was married to Kenneth E. Dahlke on November 24th, 1954 in Cadott, WI. Following marriage they owned and operated Ken and Donna's Hide-a-way on Lake Eau Claire, they moved to Florida in 1969 where she managed the Beach House Motel for 40 years, due to ill health Donna moved back to Cadott and lived with her Son and Daughter in law.
Donna enjoyed dining out and watching the sunset with her friends.
Donna is survived by her sons-Kenneth (Tammy) Dahlke and Kurt (Mike) Dahlke; grandchildren-Dawn (Corey) Monpas, Kelly Dahlke, Jada (Josiah) Yeager, John (Hope) Dachel and Jacob Dachel; great grandchildren-Kaden and Gracelyn Monpas, Jovie Yeager, Payton and Paige Perry, Conner Dachel, Priya and Pearl.
She was preceded in death by her parents-Marshall and Ruby Patrie and husband-Kenneth E. Dahlke in 1975.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019