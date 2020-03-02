|
|
Donna Kay Danzinger, age 79 of Durand, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St Louis, MO, with her family by her side.
Donna was born on June 4, 1940, to Glenn and Carole (Shaker) Stai. She grew up in the Eau Claire area and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Donna married Bernard Danzinger on May 30, 1959. After marriage, they lived on the Danzinger family farm, where they farmed and raised their family.
Donna loved life. Her smile was so contagious. She was full of love, laughter, and kindness. Donna loved her kids and grandbabies unconditionally, and never met a stranger. She loved to do crafts, square dance, absolutely loved camping, and playing cards (as long as no one handed her a bad card.)
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernard; her children, Steve (Rita) of Black River Falls, Jodie (Mike) Jernigan of Republic Mo., Mike of Durand, Tom of Menomonie, Jean (Don) Hughes of Spring Hill Fl.; Her grandchildren, Cortney, Shawn, Joe, Ryan, Patrick, Rachael, Michaela, Elaina, Tracie, Danielle, and Matt; 14 Great Grandchildren and one more on the way; 1 Great Great Grandchild; 1 sister, Nancy Hovey; 1 brother, Brad (Deb) Stai. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Carole Stai, and one sister, Darlene Haskins.
She will truly be missed.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020