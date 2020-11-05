1/1
Donna Eakright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. Eakright (nee Halteman) passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 69.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Elvira Halteman, and is survived by her husband Glenn Eakright, son Blake Eakright (Kathryn), daughter Erin Whitfield (Jef), granddaughter Ella Whitfield, sister Judy Halteman, brother Terry Halteman (Shar) and aunt Lorayne Collette.
Donna was compassionate and generous, forever the caretaker. Donna was passionate about caring for children and worked as a daycare teacher for 25+ years. Donna enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends, and fostering service dogs in training. Donna also loved spending time with her family and most of all spoiling her granddaughter.
No service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Can-Do Canines (www.can-do-canines.org 9440 Science Dr. New Hope, MN 55428)
Friends and family may offer condolences and view a memorial video online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.  



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved