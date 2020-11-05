Donna J. Eakright (nee Halteman) passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 69.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Elvira Halteman, and is survived by her husband Glenn Eakright, son Blake Eakright (Kathryn), daughter Erin Whitfield (Jef), granddaughter Ella Whitfield, sister Judy Halteman, brother Terry Halteman (Shar) and aunt Lorayne Collette.
Donna was compassionate and generous, forever the caretaker. Donna was passionate about caring for children and worked as a daycare teacher for 25+ years. Donna enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends, and fostering service dogs in training. Donna also loved spending time with her family and most of all spoiling her granddaughter.
No service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Can-Do Canines (www.can-do-canines.org
9440 Science Dr. New Hope, MN 55428)
Friends and family may offer condolences and view a memorial video online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.